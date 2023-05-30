Coal India raises non-coking coal prices by 8%

  May 30 2023, 21:32 ist
  updated: May 30 2023, 21:32 ist
Representative image. Credit: PTI File Photo

State-owned miner Coal India said on Tuesday that it has raised prices of non-coking coal by 8 per cent for high grades, effective May 31.

The revision of prices will add an extra revenue of 27.03 billion rupees in the balance of the financial year ending March 2024, the miner said.

Coal India said its production till March 30, 2023 was 700.4 million tonnes (MTs), a 13 per cent growth from the period ended March 30, 2022.

Shares of Coal India closed 0.73 per cent down on Tuesday ahead of the announcement.

