Coal India shares decline nearly 4% as second quarter profit falls

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday dipped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

CIL's stock was down 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.05 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

CIL on Wednesday reported 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for September quarter on the back of higher expenses.

The company posted a profit of Rs 3,522.70 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, CIL said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter marginally increased to Rs 22,237.82 crore, from Rs 22,012.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 18,177.82 crore, over Rs 17,734.44 crore, it said.