Coal India shares decline nearly 4% as Q2 profit falls

Coal India shares decline nearly 4% as second quarter profit falls

CIL's stock was down 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.05 at the BSE

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 12 2020, 12:44 ist
  • updated: Nov 12 2020, 12:44 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Reuters Photo

Shares of Coal India Ltd (CIL) on Thursday dipped nearly 4 per cent in early trade on the bourses after the firm reported a 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit for the September quarter.

CIL's stock was down 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.05 at the BSE.

On the NSE, it declined 3.85 per cent to Rs 121.

The earnings were announced post market hours on Wednesday.

CIL on Wednesday reported 16.3 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 2,948.12 crore for September quarter on the back of higher expenses.

The company posted a profit of Rs 3,522.70 crore in the July-September period of the previous fiscal, CIL said in a filing to BSE.

Income during the quarter marginally increased to Rs 22,237.82 crore, from Rs 22,012.94 crore in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Expenses during the quarter increased to Rs 18,177.82 crore, over Rs 17,734.44 crore, it said. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coal India
BSE
NSE
business
Profit

What's Brewing

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

Now, a UV sanitizer that fits in your pocket

'Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way

'Seed Bombs’ to celebrate this Deepavali the green way

How the dream of Hong Kong democracy was dimmed

How the dream of Hong Kong democracy was dimmed

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

Trump still has 70 days to wreak havoc around the world

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

What makes Mumbai Indians so formidable?

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

You'll have to pay for more Google Photos storage soon

 