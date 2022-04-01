Coal India's production rises 4.4% in FY22

Coal India's production rises 4.4% in FY22

The supplies to the power sector soared to a record 540.4 million tonne with an absolute volume increase of 95.4 million tonnes

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Apr 01 2022, 17:33 ist
  • updated: Apr 01 2022, 17:33 ist
Representative Image. Credit: AFP File Photo

Coal India on Friday said it registered production of 622.6 million tonne in 2021-22, a 4.4 per cent jump over that in FY21, bucking two years of declining streak.

The mining major informed the bourses that its total off-take in 2021-22 was nearly 661.9 million tonne, a sharp 15.3 per cent jump compared to the previous year. The absolute volume expansion was 87.4 million tonne compared to the offtake of 574.5 million tonne in FY21.

The supplies to the power sector soared to a record 540.4 million tonne with an absolute volume increase of 95.4 million tonnes, representing 27.4 per cent year on year growth compared to 445 MT supplied in FY’21.

Also Read | India's electricity output in March grows at fastest pace in 3 months

Coal India said that with focus on production boost, the company has cleared 16 coal mining projects of which seven are green fields and nine expansion projects.

Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 million tonne a year and an incremental capacity of 56.7 million tonnes.

Of the identified 15 Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) projects, work order has been issued for five of 96 million tonne a year capacity in FY’22.

CIL's largest coal-producing subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields mined 168.2 million tonnes of dry fuel with a 13 per cent jump over last year.

Among its other subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields produced 142.5 million tonne with a decline of 5.37 per cent over last year's figure, while Northern Coalfields which produced 122.4 million tonne, posted a jump in production of 6.4 per cent.

Check out latest DH videos here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Coal
Coal India
Business News

What's Brewing

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

DH Toon | Pariksha pe Charcha on politics of hate

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Taliban hoist giant flag in Afghan capital

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

Protests erupt in front of Lankan Prez residence

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

US to allow gender neutral option on passport forms

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Heatwave to continue in central India in April

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

Eking out an existence & mourning the dead in Mariupol

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

HBO's 'Game of Thrones' prequel to premiere in August

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

Hubble Telescope spots farthest star ever seen

 