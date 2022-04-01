Coal India's production rises 4.4% in FY22

Coal India on Friday said it registered production of 622.6 million tonne in 2021-22, a 4.4 per cent jump over that in FY21, bucking two years of declining streak.

The mining major informed the bourses that its total off-take in 2021-22 was nearly 661.9 million tonne, a sharp 15.3 per cent jump compared to the previous year. The absolute volume expansion was 87.4 million tonne compared to the offtake of 574.5 million tonne in FY21.

The supplies to the power sector soared to a record 540.4 million tonne with an absolute volume increase of 95.4 million tonnes, representing 27.4 per cent year on year growth compared to 445 MT supplied in FY’21.

Also Read | India's electricity output in March grows at fastest pace in 3 months

Coal India said that with focus on production boost, the company has cleared 16 coal mining projects of which seven are green fields and nine expansion projects.

Combined, they have a total capacity of nearly 100 million tonne a year and an incremental capacity of 56.7 million tonnes.

Of the identified 15 Mine Developer and Operator (MDO) projects, work order has been issued for five of 96 million tonne a year capacity in FY’22.

CIL's largest coal-producing subsidiary, Mahanadi Coalfields mined 168.2 million tonnes of dry fuel with a 13 per cent jump over last year.

Among its other subsidiaries, South Eastern Coalfields produced 142.5 million tonne with a decline of 5.37 per cent over last year's figure, while Northern Coalfields which produced 122.4 million tonne, posted a jump in production of 6.4 per cent.

Check out latest DH videos here