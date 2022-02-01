Coal India's production rises 7% in January

State-owned CIL's production registered an increase of 6.7 per cent to 64.5 million tonnes (MT) in January.

The company's output in the corresponding month of the previous financial year had stood at 60.4 MT, Coal India Ltd (CIL) said in a filing to the BSE.

CIL's output in the April-January period of the current fiscal increased to 478.1 MT, over 453.2 MT in the year-ago period, the filing said.

Its supplies to the country's coal-fired power plants raced ahead to 441.4 million tonnes (MT) during April-January of FY22, the company said in a statement.

This is a robust volume increase of 83 MT representing a 23 per cent growth compared to 358.2 MT despatch of the corresponding period last year.

The firm's current coal despatch trend to the power sector indicates that by the closure of FY22, the company shall comfortably surpass the previous high of 491 MT supplied to thermal power plants in FY19, the statement said.

CIL is also aiming to overtake the ongoing fiscal's offtake target of 548 MT to the power sector.

During the referred period, the company supplied around 80 MT more coal to all its customers as the total offtake evinced a steep increase to 542.4 MT, registering a 17 per cent year-on-year growth.

Total offtake during the same period last year stood at 463 MT.

CIL produced 478 MT of coal till January of the current financial year, which is a 25 MT jump compared with 453 MT same period last year, posting 5.5 per cent growth.

"Our coal output was hampered during the monsoon, which was extensive and extended but we still managed to register a 25 MT increase till January in absolute terms," the company said.

Its total coal supply for January also rose steeply to 60.8 MT with double-digit growth of 14 per cent. The increase in volume terms stood at 7.3 MT, compared with 53.5 MT during the same month last year.

Supply to thermal power stations witnessed a healthy growth of 24 per cent in January to 50.7 MT, a 10 MT increase over the corresponding month last year when the despatch was 40.8 MT.

CIL's pithead stock was down to 35.6 MT at the end of January, as the company managed to liquidate its coal inventory by nearly 64 MT during the 10 months of FY22.

The company began the fiscal saddled with 99 MT of the stockpile.

The Central Electricity Authority (CEA) monitored indigenous coal stock at power plants at 23 MT as of January 27, with CIL chipping in with more than 90 per cent of the stock.

