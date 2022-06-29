Coal ministry seeks help to repurpose abandoned mines

Coal ministry seeks help from World Bank to repurpose abandoned mines

Reuters
Reuters, Bengaluru,
  • Jun 29 2022, 14:35 ist
  • updated: Jun 29 2022, 14:37 ist
Representative image. Credit: AFP Photo

The coal ministry said on Wednesday it sought assistance from the World Bank and other global institutions for repurposing its abandoned coal mines to make them environmentally stable and suitable for commercial purpose.

Indian officials are rushing to make more coal available for utilities as shortages in the July-September quarter are forecast to be wider than initially estimated due to expectations of high power demand.

