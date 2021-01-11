Coal sector can contribute a lot to India's economic growth, says Union Home Minister Amit Shah

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Monday said the coal sector can be the biggest contributor towards the target of India becoming a $5 trillion economy by 2025.

Launching a single-window clearance system for the coal sector, Shah said: "Coal sector plays a key role in our economy. A boost in the coal sector will directly boost India's economy. This platform will further our efforts by bringing huge investment and creating employment."

He said despite having the world's fourth-largest coal reserves, India is importing coal and this is not right for the country.

To bringing transparency and transformation in India's coal sector, Prime Minister Narendra Modi took an initiative to set up a single-window clearance system for the coal sector, Amit Shah said.

The home minister said the single-window clearance system will ensure the process of obtaining clearances smooth for operationalisation of coal mines. He congratulated Union Coal and Parliamentary Minister Pralhad Joshi for his efforts to boost the sector.

Presently, about 19 major approvals or clearances are required before starting a coal mine in the country.

Joshi said that due to the lack of a unified platform for clearances, the companies were required to approach different departments leading to delay in coal mine operations, for which the single-window system provides a solution.