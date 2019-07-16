Coca-Cola appoints Sarvita Sethi as VP M&A

Global beverages major Coca-Cola Tuesday announced top-level changes in its India & South West Asia unit with the appointment of Sarvita Sethi as Vice-President-M&A and New Ventures and Harsh Bhutani as Vice President - Finance (CFO).

Sethi, who was earlier VP Finance India & South West Asia, in her new role will provide leadership to business incubation, Coca-Cola said in a statement.

She will also continue to lead the M&A priorities for Coca-Cola's business in India & South West Asia, it added.

Both appointments will be effective from August 1, 2019.

"We believe there are significant opportunities that lie ahead of us to grow our portfolio and meaningfully penetrate the market. It is our constant endeavour to strengthen the leadership team for a strong sustainable future growth," said Coca-Cola India & South West Asia President T Krishnakumar.

Sethi, a qualified chartered accountant, has worked across North-Western Europe and Central and Southern Europe zones before her appointment in India & South West Asia unit.

Bhutani, who is with Coca-Cola for over two decades, is currently heading Finance and Business Services verticals for its bottling arm Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages as Executive Director & Chief Financial Officer for over three years.