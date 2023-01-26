Cognizant, CoreLogic announce $1-bn services agreement

Cognizant announces new services agreement worth $1 bn with CoreLogic

The deal deepens the scope of the current collaboration with a focus on delivering strong solutions and customer experience through digital transformation

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jan 26 2023, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jan 26 2023, 22:31 ist

Nasdaq-listed IT company Cognizant on Thursday announced a new 10-year services agreement valued at about $1 billion with CoreLogic, a global property information, analytics and data-enabled solutions provider.

The deal deepens the scope of the current collaboration with a focus on delivering strong solutions and customer experience through digital transformation and operational excellence, Cognizant said in a statement.

Read | Former Infosys president Ravi Kumar appointed as new CEO of Cognizant

"Cognizant and CoreLogic extend the decade-long relationship with $1 billion, ten-year services agreement," the statement added.

Since 2011, Cognizant has been a service delivery partner, offering capabilities in application development and support, analytical modelling and domain-centric business process services to CoreLogic and its customers, primarily in the US mortgage and real estate markets.

"Real estate, mortgage lifecycle, and insurance transactions depend on accurate, timely data and analytics. We are committed to helping CoreLogic provide this critical intelligence to clients while enhancing their user experience and further streamlining operating efficiency," Surya Gummadi, President of the Americas at Cognizant, said.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Cognizant
Business News

What's Brewing

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Archaeologist hails 'oldest' mummy yet found in Egypt

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Afghan women aid workers lose hope after Taliban ban

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

Skinny jeans great fit in shrinking economy: Levi's CEO

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

In a 1st, Indian field guns used in R-Day 21-gun salute

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

Amid dip in drama fans, Oscar nods eye box office glory

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

BSF jawans exchange sweets with Pak Rangers on R-Day

 