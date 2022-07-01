Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198

Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 198; no change in ATF rate

This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. In June, price was cut by Rs 135 per 19-kg bottle

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Jul 01 2022, 20:17 ist
  • updated: Jul 01 2022, 21:00 ist
A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi. Credit: Reuters Photo

Price of commercial LPG, used by hotels, restaurants and other business establishments, was cut by Rs 198 per 19-kg cylinder on Friday in line with softening international rates.

A 19-kg commercial LPG cylinder now costs Rs 2,021 in Delhi as against Rs 2,219 previously, according to a price notification from state-owned fuel retailers.

This is the second reduction in rates in a month's time. In June, price was cut by Rs 135 per 19-kg bottle.

However, there is no change in Aviation Turbine Fuel (ATF) price. The rate continue to be at an all-time high of Rs 141,232.87 per kilolitre (Rs 141.23 per litre) in the national capital.

While commercial LPG rate is revised on the 1st of every month, ATF price is revised on the 1st and 16th of every month based on average international prices and currency exchange rate in the previous fortnight.

Oil companies did not give any reason for not changing the price of ATF. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

LPG
Delhi
India
Business News

What's Brewing

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

First same-sex couples get married in Switzerland

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Batik: Indonesia's treasured textile craft

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Rescue personnel a silver lining for flood-hit Assam

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

Activists glue themselves to a Van Gogh frame in London

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

86% complain their cities get waterlogged: Survey

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

DH Toon: Maharashtra crisis makes 'morality-mukt' India

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

Four Holkar architectural gems to explore in Indore

 