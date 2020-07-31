Company will repay 3.4 bln euro coronavirus loans: KLM

Company will repay 3.4 bln euro coronavirus loans: KLM

Reuters
Reuters, Amsterdam,
  • Jul 31 2020, 16:55 ist
  • updated: Jul 31 2020, 16:55 ist

The chief executive of Air France-KLM's Dutch arm said on Friday the company would repay the 3.4 billion euros ($4.0 billion) in emergency government-backed loans it was taking on during the coronavirus crisis, rather than needing fresh equity.

"I read all the suggestions and the speculations about this, but we've agreed a loan with the government and banks," Pieter Elbers said on a call. The Dutch government is backing KLM's bailout on condition it cuts emissions by 50% by 2030.

"We are going to make a plan to make sure we pay off those loans," Elbers said, adding that the environmental goal was attainable.

($1 = 0.8417 euros) 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Coronavirus
COVID-19
Coronavirus lockdown
KLM
Aviation Industry

What's Brewing

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

'Into the Wild' bus may land a home at Fairbanks museum

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

Art in a pandemic: Tokyo show tests if fans will come

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

First dog to test Covid-19 positive in US dies: Report

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Aus unveils law forcing tech giants to pay for news

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

Planes, cars, oil, GDP... the Covid-19 bill comes due

 