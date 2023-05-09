Condom maker Mankind set for trading debut in Mumbai, testing appetite for India IPOs

Mankind Pharma Ltd. is set to start trading in Mumbai on Tuesday after raising Rs 4,330 crore in one of India’s largest initial public offerings of the year.

Shareholders of the drug and contraceptive maker sold 40 million shares at Rs 1,080 apiece, the top of a marketed range that started from Rs 1,026. Anchor investors like Canada Pension Plan Investment Board, Government of Singapore and Abu Dhabi Investment Authority together subscribed to nearly Rs 1,300 crore worth of shares. The company didn’t sell any new stock.

The Mankind deal marks the return of mid-to-large-sized debuts in India. It will be closely watched as its performance may be an indication of appetite for new share sales in the South Asian nation, following a 13 per cent drop in year-to-date IPO proceeds compared to the same period in 2022. NSE Nifty 50 Index is outperforming a broader gauge of emerging-market equities this quarter.

Excluding offerings by real estate investment trusts, the IPO is India’s biggest since Delhivery Ltd.’s listing about a year ago. Over the past five years, Mumbai listings larger than $500 million have on average declined 8.2 per cent in their first day of trading, data compiled by Bloomberg show.

Reception to Mankind will set the tone for upcoming listings of about similar size including from real estate investment trust Nexus Select Trust and stationary company Doms Industries.

Founders of Mankind and affiliates of private equity investors Capital International Group and ChrysCapital sold their shares in the IPO. Kotak Mahindra Capital Co., IIFL Securities Ltd., Jefferies India and JPMorgan India arranged the offering.