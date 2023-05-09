Condom maker Mankind up 23% in India's biggest listing of 2023

Shares of Manforce condom maker Mankind Pharma Ltd surged as much as 23 per cent in debut trading on Tuesday, valuing the company at Rs 53,158 crore and making it the biggest domestic listing so far this year.

The company, which also owns at-home pregnancy testing kit Prega News, opened at Rs 1,300, compared with an offer price of Rs 1,080 for its initial public offering.

Benchmark indexes, the Nifty 50 and the S&P BSE Sensex, were up 0.3 per cent each as of 10:03 am.