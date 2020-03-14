Consider waiver of rescheduling, cancellation charges: DGCA tells airlines

Civil aviation regulator DGCA on Friday nudged international airlines to consider waiving rescheduling and cancellation charges against the backdrop of the COVID-19 outbreak that has severly impacted air travel.

“In light of hardship faced by passengers, airlines may like to consider and take an appropriate call, accordingly,” the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a circular, largely targeted at international airlines operating to and from India.

Domestic airlines have already announced waiving of rescheduling charges as the COVID-19 outbreak has led to cancellation and rescheduling air travel by thousands of passengers.

Several countries have been discouraging international arrivals, particularly from severely affected countries, in a bid to control further spread of the disease.

“In view of the unfolding severe impact of COVID-19, the Aviation industry is facing serious challenges. Flights are being curtailed, cancelled and disrupted almost on a daily basis. Resultantly, the passengers are also facing the brunt. Their travel plans are also getting hit and disturbed,” the DGCA said.

“In the current scenario, it would be appropriate if airlines support their passenger in this tough time by waiving off cancellation/reschedule charges or by providing any other incentive,” it said.