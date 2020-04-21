Consumers want more items to be included in essential item list

Despite the improvement in essentials items availability, most of consumers want items like books, laptops, tablets, printers, air conditioners, coolers and fans be made available to them either through retail shops or ecommerce firms, says a new survey.

"58% of those who ordered essentials via e-commerce platforms found them, while 67% of those who ordered essentials via local retail stores got them," says the survey. conducted by LocalCircles, an commuity social media platform.

The survey, conducted by LocalCircles in association with the Union Minstry of Consumers Affairs between April 19-20, to monitor the availability of essential goods in local retail stores, as well as on e-commerce platforms, has received 17,000 responses from 180 districts.

Now, consumers have also requested some other items to be added to the essential category list. With most schools starting online classes and most parents working extended hours from their homes, sharing their laptop/computer/tablet for online classes becomes an issue for the parents. On top of that, online classes of schools also require children to do assignments creating demand for textbooks, printers, ink cartridges, paper, stationery etc. for their classes. Also, with the onset of summers, consumers have raised the need to purchase ACs, coolers and ceiling fans, which they are currently unable to procure due to the lockdown, said the survey.

The first question asked consumers when they placed an order for essential goods (wheat, rice, pulses, salt, sugar, etc) from an e-commerce app during the last 48 hours, how was their experience. 48% said they were able to get most items while 13% said they were able to get only some items as online stores were stocked out for others. 17% said they were not able to get most items while 12% said they were not able to get anything. 10% said they were able to get everything easily, said the survey.

On the e-commerce platform front, the number has improved to 58% as on April 19-20, says the survey.