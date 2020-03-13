Coronavirus: Air India cancels flights to Kuwait; curtails services to France, Spain, Italy due to COVID-19

Air India on Thursday decided to cancel all flights to Kuwait till April 30 and curtail services to various countries, including Spain, France and Sri Lanka.

The move comes a day after the national carrier announced a temporary suspension of its services to Rome, Milan and Seoul, amid the coronavirus pandemic that has triggered the imposition of travel restrictions by various countries.

An airline official said all flights operating to/ from Kuwait have been cancelled till April 30. Besides, the existing curtailment of services to Seoul (South Korea), Rome and Milan (Italy) has been extended till April 30. As per the revised flight schedule, Air India would operate only two flights on the Delhi-Madrid route up to April 30, in place of three now.

The third flight would remain cancelled between March 17 and April 28, the official said.

On Wednesday, the government decided to suspend all visas, except a few categories such as diplomatic and employment, from March 13 to April 15.