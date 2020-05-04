Coronavirus: Expo 2020 Dubai postponed to Oct 2021, says organiser

The Expo 2020 Dubai has been postponed by a year because of the coronavirus outbreak and will now be held from October 1, 2021, to March 31, 2022, the Paris-based organiser said Monday.

A two-thirds majority of member states of the Bureau International des Expositions (BIE) voted in favour of the delay, which "allows all participants to safely navigate the impact of COVID-19," it said in a statement.