Coronavirus: Gadkari asks industries not to push price artificially

Union Minister for Road Transport and MSME Nitin Gadkari on Friday urged the cement industries and other companies not to create cartels and don't push prices artificially.

Due to lockdown, there is disruption in production and supply chain in every sector. Industrialists should not raise the prices of the products artificially, he said while addressing young CEOs via video conference from Nagpur.

He also suggested the young industrialists seize the opportunity offered by the Japan Government to pull out its investment in China and shift elsewhere.

"The special package offered by the Government of Japan to its industry for taking out Japanese investments from China and move elsewhere. This is an opportunity for India and which should be grabbed," he said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here

Take advantage of the situation when countries are hesitant to invest in China and also import from there. China would certainly try hard to keep industries, but must work harder to increase our export, he said



The Minister was addressing meetings with the representatives of Young Presidents' Organization (YPO), India SME Forum (ISF) and other enterprises from various sectors, via video conference from his residence in Nagpur.

He also emphasised that there is also a need to focus on import substitution to replace foreign imports with domestic production.

Regarding revival of MSME sector, Minister mentioned that industry should lay special focus towards export enhancement and necessary practices be adopted to reduce electricity cost, logistics cost and production cost to become competitive in the global market.

During the meeting, the representatives expressed concerns regarding various challenges being faced by MSMEs amid COVID-19 pandemic made suggestions and requested support from the government to keep the MSME sector afloat.

Some of the issues pointed out by the representatives and the suggestions given including extension of the moratorium for at least 6 months, enhance working capital loan limit for MSMEs, waiver of charges on utility bills, the inclusion of certain goods in the category of essential commodities including computer hardware sector, payment of salaries to workers during lockdown from ESI and Provident Fund reserves, make all expenditure incurred on education & health institutions at zero tax.