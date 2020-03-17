Coronavirus: GoAir suspends international services, offers leave without pay programme for employees due to COVID-19

Coronavirus: GoAir suspends international services

  Mar 17 2020
Budget carrier GoAir on Tuesday announced suspending international operations and offering leave without pay programme for its staff on a rotational basis, amid sharp decline in air travel due to the coronavirus pandemic.

In a statement to PTI, the airline said the sharp decline in air travel that it was experiencing was "unprecedented".

Against this backdrop, the carrier said it was temporarily suspending all international operations, starting March 17 until April 15.

"GoAir has also initiated a short term and temporary rotational leave without pay programme that will not only help the company counter the short-term reduction in capacity, but will also ensure that a cross-section of our employees stay away from the workplace to ensure business continuity," the statement said. 

