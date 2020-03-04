Coronavirus has had no effect on Iran's oil, gas production -official

Coronavirus has had no effect on oil and gas production in Iran, the deputy head of the National Iranian Oil Company (NIOC) said on Wednesday, according to the Tasnim news agency.

"The production and distribution of Iran's oil and gas is being carried out without any effect from the outbreak," Farokh Alikhani was quoted as saying.

Iran's crude oil exports were cut by more than 80% after U.S. President Donald Trump withdrew from a multilateral nuclear deal with the Islamic Republic in 2018 and reimposed sanctions.

Iran's Oil Minister Bijan Zanganeh arrived in Vienna on Wednesday to attend a meeting of the Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries, SHANA, the news site of the Iranian oil ministry reported.

Iran is in the midst of a coronavirus outbreak that has killed 77 people and led several countries to impose border closures and air travel restrictions on the Islamic Republic.