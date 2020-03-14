Coronavirus Impact: Centre extends deadline to bid for Air India

The Central government on Friday extended the deadline of submission of bids for divestment of Air India till April 30 in the wake of the Covid-19 outbreak.

The Centre had sought expression of interest from interested bidders in buying 100% stake in Air India by March 17.

“The changes are in view of the requests received from the IBs (interested bidders) and the prevailing situation arising out of Covid-19,” an official notification issued by the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management said.

On January 27, the government restarted the divestment process of Air India and invited bids for selling 100% of its equity in the state-owned airline, including Air India's 100% stake in AI Express Ltd and 50% in Air India SATS Airport Services Private Ltd.

The government had allowed access to the “virtual data room” of Air India to interested bidders late in February and asked them to seek clarifications till March 6.