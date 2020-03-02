Coronavirus impact: Multiplex shares get beating

Amid the fears of the coronavirus spread in India, the shares of multiplex operators have been one of the worst-hit.

The investors fear that the companies that operate multiplexes such as INOX and PVR, which have been seeing high growth in sales even as the slowdown prolongs, are likely to witness a dip in their sales. Shares of INOX have tumbled by 24% in the past six days and PVR by 15% as the risk of contagion at the multiplexes is likely to hit their sales.

"The multiplexes and sports arenas are most vulnerable to the virus outbreak. So the sales are likely to be hit," an analyst said.

Meanwhile, the Indian indices were the only major indices across the globe to end in red, as global markets traded in the green on the back of repeated assurances by certain central banks.