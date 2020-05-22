Coronavirus: Is air inside the aircraft clean?

By Nishant Pitti

The air-cleaning systems installed in the aircraft are self-sufficient to take care of the spread of viruses. The air inside the aircraft is extremely clean mainly due to three reasons. Firstly,

every seat is being washed in a downward direction at a rate of one meter per second. The air flows from the top and the air is sucked from the bottom of the floor. There is no airflow sideways. Secondly, the air is recycled fully every 2-3 minutes. The air circulated is a mix of 50% outside air and 50% filtered air. The outside air sucked at high altitude for circulation is cold, dry and uncontaminated, and this air is recycled frequently. And finally, the air is filtered through HEPA filters which have very high efficiency and filtration.

The HEPA filters can filter almost 99.9+% particles out which can easily filter the big size virus particles of COVID-19. These factors make the air inside the cabin extremely clean and safe to minimize the spread through aerosols.

Is air travel safe?

If we look at the technical aspect of the spread of the virus, the virus either spreads through contact or through aerosols present in the air.

Targeting the spread through contact, the airline will sanitise the aircrafts after every trip and at the end of the day with special focus on all passenger touchpoints. This will ensure that the spread of virus through contact is minimized.

Targeting the spread through the air, the air cleaning systems installed in the aircraft are self-sufficient to take care of it.

All the instructions issued by the ministry have been developed keeping travellers at its centre and are in the best interest to make air travel safe. The exhaustive directive from the government, proper precautionary measures and existence of high-quality filtration make air travel the safest mode of transportation.

Moderated Pricing

The ministry will set the lower and upper limit of fares during the period of COVID-19 pandemic and has asked airlines to strictly adhere to those limits. This has been brought in place to ensure that the passengers, with very limited options available, are not exploited by being charged exorbitant fares and the sector does not suffer due to predatory pricing by few players. This will have a direct impact on the customer buying behaviour, where customers will reduce purchase of future tickets as earlier he could get Delhi-Mumbai ticket as low as at Rs 2,200 but now he would be paying Rs 4,000 approximately for the same, but in the presence of an upper limit to the airfares they will pay less for end moment bookings. Earlier, customers paid up to Rs 20,000 to 25,000 for Delhi-Mumbai tickets in the peak season, now with the upper cap, they will end up paying a lower fare of approximately Rs 11,000, so according to us trends will shift more on last minute or bookings for the next three days of travel.

Impact of Moderated Pricing on Airlines

Under the impact of COVID-19, the revenues of airlines had dropped to zero levels for the past two months. With the announcement to commence domestic flights from May 25, 2020, all the airlines had geared up to resume their operations and generate revenue from customers. The passengers, with limited options available, would have been willing to pay a higher price for the long-hauled essential travel. Understanding this, the airlines would also have leveraged this situation and hiked the airfares by multi-folds. But with the capping of airfares, airlines will be forced to adhere to the prices set by the government and miss out on the opportunity to compensate for the huge losses billed in the last two months.

(The writer is CEO, Easemytrip.com)

