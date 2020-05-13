Coronavirus lockdown: Excise department allows microbrewers to sell beer

The Excise Department has granted permission to microbreweries to sell beer as a takeaway to visitors and for draining out the beer unfit for consumption in the presence of the excise officer.

The Craft Brewers Association of India, Bengaluru, had written to the department earlier this month seeking permission to sell beer produced in microbreweries in glass, ceramic or stainless steel containers as takeaways. The brewers were worried about the huge loss they will have to undertake if the beer is gone to waste.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

As per the discussion held with the representatives of the association and in the interest of Government revenue, the excise department is allowing the takeaway on an experimental basis for the period of May 15 to June 30, or until the exhaustion of existing stock of beer.

The brewers can only sell the existing stock of beer and no fresh production is allowed. It can be sold as takeaway in glass, ceramic or stainless steel containers (up to 2 litres). The customers can bring their own bottles as long as they are in the above-mentioned containers.

Microbrewers also have to ensure that not more than five persons are present at a time in the premises and social distancing of a minimum of six-feet distance should be maintained.

The opening and closing hours of the brewery shall be from 9 am to 7 pm. However, microbreweries in containment zones will not be allowed to function.

Beer unfit for human consumption can be drained out in the presence of jurisdictional range excise inspector.

Further instructions to the brewers on how to maintain hygiene will be shared soon.

Some brewers in the city are worried that customers won’t be too interested to buy the beer as they can get it at a cheaper rate at any liquor shop.

Rekhansh Karamchandani of XOOX Brewmill in Koramangala, says, "If you look closely at the notice, there is an additional excise duty that we're going to incur. There will be an additional 10 per cent cost to sell growlers. However, we are not complaining as we can finally sell the beers and make payments."