Coronavirus lockdown: Govt reverses order on e-commerce companies; delivery of non-essential items to remain prohibited

E-commerce companies will not be allowed to deliver non-essential items during the extended period of lockdown ending May 3 the government announced in a notification, reversing its decision from four days ago.

Union Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla issued the order excluding the plying of e-commerce vehicles from the April 15 guidelines allowing relaxation for various sectors to re-start activities in the economy, amid protests from traders and voices from the Opposition parties, including Congress, that it was discriminatory towards local retailers.

"In continuation of Ministry of Home Affairs' Order No 40-3/2020-DM-I(A) dated 15 April, 2020 and 16 April, 2020, and in exercise of the powers conferred under Section 10-2)(I) of the Disaster Management Act, in his capacity as Chairperson, National Executive Committee, hereby orders to exclude" e-commerce vehicles from the relaxation provided from April 20, the notification said.

"Supply of non-essential goods by e-commerce companies to remain prohibited during lockdown to fight Covid-19," a Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) spokesperson tweeted. However, the e-commerce firms are allowed to deliver essential items like food and medicines.

If non-essential items were allowed, e-commerce companies could have delivered home appliances, laptops, clothing and books among others. However, now both consumers and companies will have to wait till the lockdown is over.

The government move prohibiting e-commerce also came a day after the Congress questioned the relaxation, claiming it was discriminatory as local traders dealing in non-essential items continue to remain barred from opening their shops.

This is the second time that the guidelines issued on April 15 has been modified. On April 16, the MHA had issued an order providing for further relaxation for plantation sector, non-banking finance sector and for tribals collecting produce from forests.

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT) Secretary General Praveen Khandelwal welcomed the government decision, saying they have managed to demolish the plans of e-commerce companies. "The government has accepted our objection. They can now trade only in essential commodities," he said.

The CAIT had earlier described the permission to e-commerce firms as "unfair, discriminatory, unreasonable". It also said the government move has come as a "huge shock and disappointment" to the seven crore traders.