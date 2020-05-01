Coronavirus lockdown: Mahindra reports zero sales in domestic market in April

COVID-19: Mahindra reports zero domestic sales in April

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • May 01 2020, 14:07 ist
  • updated: May 01 2020, 17:22 ist
Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown. (Reuters)

Auto major Mahindra & Mahindra (M&M) on Friday said it has sold zero units in the domestic market in April due to coronavirus-led nationwide lockdown.

Domestic sales of vehicles during the month was completely impacted by the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic and resulting national lockdown, the company said in a statement.

It, however, dispatched 733 vehicles to overseas markets during the last month.

“At Mahindra, we are working hand in hand with all stakeholders, especially our dealer and supplier partners, to get our ecosystem started, once the lockdown is lifted," M&M Chief Executive Officer, Automotive Division Veejay Nakra said.

The safety of employees will be of paramount importance to the company while resuming operations, he added.

"We are hopeful that our dealerships will open soon and have stocks to cover the first few weeks of sale," Nakra noted.

