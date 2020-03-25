Coronavirus lockdown: NSE, BSE to carry out normal operations on Wednesday

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct normal operations on Wednesday.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.
An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday.
"BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet.
All capital and debt market services notified by markets regulator Sebi would be exempted from the lockdown, as per the government notification.
Coronavirus: Panic-working at home? Try this instead
A coronavirus detective tracks disease trail
How the coronavirus recession is like World War II
'Rupee to average at 77 per USD in 2020, 80 in 2021'
This is why coronavirus is less deadly in Germany
Usher in Ugadi
AirPower: Apple may bring back this product from dead
COVID-19: Postponing Olympics inevitable, says official
Govt gets nod to up fuel excise duty by Rs 8 in future