Coronavirus lockdown: NSE, BSE to carry out normal operations on Wednesday

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Mar 25 2020, 01:52 ist
  • updated: Mar 25 2020, 01:52 ist
An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday. (Credit: PTI Photo)

Leading stock exchanges NSE and BSE will conduct normal operations on Wednesday.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has announced a 21-day nationwide lockdown as part of efforts to curb spreading of coronavirus infections.

An NSE spokesperson said operations would be normal at the exchange on Wednesday.

"BSE day to operations @BSEIndia will continue," the bourse's MD and CEO Ashishkumar Chauhan said in a tweet.

All capital and debt market services notified by markets regulator Sebi would be exempted from the lockdown, as per the government notification. 

