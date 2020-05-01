Coronavirus lockdown: Retail industry seeks govt support to pay wages to employees

The retail industry, which directly employs 46 million people and sustains the livelihood of 250 million Indians, has urged the government to support the industry and pay wages to its employees. It has also sought moratorium for payment of principal and interests as well as support in the form of working capital.

In a submission made to the government, the Retailers Association of India (RAI) explained the challenges faced by the retail industry in the wake of COVID-19.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"The key to resetting the economy is to get cash generation going. Exports will not be a silver bullet for India. Driving domestic consumption in a safe way is going to be important. A large part of retail is based in non-essential items; we must revive that, even as we continue providing for essentials," said Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director, Arvind Limited.

He said the industry needs hand-holding in the form of financial support for around six to nine months to emerge from the crisis. The key thing is to ensure safe shopping and modern retail is in an excellent position to do that. "Malls can have the best standard operating procedures to ensure social distancing. To enable all of this, the government and the industry must partner closely with each other," Lalbhai said.

Representing a wide array of businesses within retail were Kumar Rajagopalan, CEO, RAI, Kulin Lalbhai, Executive Director of Arvind Ltd; Rakesh Biyani, Managing Director of Future Retail; Sandeep Kataria, CEO, Bata India Limited; Rahul Mehta, Managing Director of Creative Garments Pvt. Ltd. and Chief Mentor & Former President of CMAI; and Atul Ruia, Managing Director of Phoenix Mills, which has been the largest mall space in the country. Together they presented their expectations from the government and their suggestions on what’s critical to survival, revival and rebooting the industry and, in effect, the economy.

The RAI has sought support from the government in the form of working capital equivalent for at least two to three months of revenue to pay salaries to its employees, and a moratorium of up to 9 months on payments of loans. By further opening up retail, it will boost consumption in the country.

Key demands:

* Help retain jobs through wage subsidies up to 50% of wages of blue-collared workers on salaries up to Rs 25,000 or minimum wages, whichever is higher.

* Provide 25% additional working capital credit lines to pay salaries and wages on time

* Provide working capital loans to the extent of 2-3 months of sales at low interest and a moratorium of 6-9 months for repayment of loans. All earlier loans should get a similar moratorium

* Reduce GST across the board for retail to boost consumption and reboot the economy.

* Revive consumption by opening all forms of retail in a safe environment.