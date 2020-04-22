Coronavirus lockdown: Some airlines have started bookings from May 16

Even as the civil aviation minister directed domestic airlines not to accept bookings till the coronavirus pandemic has been controlled, some airlines have started selling tickets for travel from May 16 onwards.

According to information available on online ticket booking platform makemytrip.com, a few airlines are taking bookings. However, they are not sure if the travel will actually commence from that day, industry sources said.

In a circular issued on April 19, Director General of Civil Aviation directed all airlines to refrain from taking bookings from May 4 onwards. “Airlines will be given sufficient notice and time for restarting of operations,” DGCA said in the circular.

However, makemytrip.com shows that bookings are available from May 16 onwards on selected routes. Go Air and SpiceJet are also taking bookings, according to their websites.

Sources in SpiceJet confirmed that bookings are open from May 16 onwards although they are not sure of actually commencing services. “Bookings are available on our website from May 16 onwards. However, we will get clarity on May 3 as to when services will restart,” SpiceJet sources said.

“We have suspended bookings until further orders from the DGCA. We are in discussions with the regulator and hope to start from June 1,” an Indigo official told DH.

A Vistara official said they are not taking bookings till May 30. “We shall await the Ministry’s notice in this regard. We have suspended operations and sales until May 3, following the last circular. Once there is clarity, we will comply accordingly,” Vistara Spokesperson said.

AirAsia said they are complying with the directions of the DGCA and the civil aviation minister. “We are waiting for a clear guideline from the ministry. Once we get the clearance from them, we will commence bookings,” Sources within AirAsia said.

In a series of tweets, Hardeep Singh Puri, Minister of Civil Aviation, said, “So far, no decision has been taken to open domestic and international operations. Since some airlines did not heed our advisory and opened bookings and started collecting money from flyers, a directive was issued to them on April 19 restraining them from doing so.”