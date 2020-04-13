Swiggy expands essential services to over 125 cities

Coronavirus Lockdown: Swiggy expands essential services to over 125 cities

PTI
PTI,
  • Apr 13 2020, 18:38 ist
  • updated: Apr 13 2020, 18:38 ist
Representative image/AFP Photo

Food ordering and delivery platform Swiggy on Monday said it has expanded delivery of groceries and household essential services to over 125 cities and has also tied up with a number of national brands and retailers.

The company has partnered with several national brands and retailers such as HUL, P&G, Godrej, Dabur, Marico, Vishal Mega Mart, Cipla and many other city specific stores to supply branded essential products and food items to the customers’ doorstep, Swiggy said in a statement.

CORONAVIRUS SPECIAL COVERAGE ONLY ON DH

"While the grocery and essentials category has always been a part of our long-term strategy of delivering hyperlocal convenience, we have enabled faster ramp up for the benefit of our consumers," Swiggy COO Vivek Sunder said.

Extending the hyperlocal delivery offering will unlock a new dimension of convenience and safety for company's consumers as well as earnings for its delivery partners during these extraordinary times, he added.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

"As we continue to scale this category, our goal is to provide the necessary support in terms of access to essentials and encourage citizens to stay at home during the lockdown period," Sunder said.

The service is available on the company's app under the ‘Grocery' tab, enabling on-demand procurement and delivery of essentials to the customers' doorstep, Swiggy said.

Listen | Pandemic Podcast: State of the economy in the coronavirus lockdown

The company had launched Swiggy stores in February 2019 to deliver groceries and essential services.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Swiggy
Coronavirus
Coronavirus lockdown
COVID-19
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

COVID-19 hits Hindu priests hard in WB, 2L lose jobs

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

Lockdown: Mangaluru boy smuggles friend in suitcase

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

'Ghosts' scare Indonesians indoors, away from COVID-19

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

COVID-19: Planning to step out of home during lockdown?

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

Dead, ill, cured: celebrities hit by the coronavirus

 