Coronavirus Lockdown: Tax holiday likely as India may target investments from specific countries

The government is likely to announce a tax holiday for the companies that want to invest in India, as the focus has shifted back to Prime Minister Narendra Modi's pet project Make In India.

The tax holiday is likely to be offered for foreign companies wanting to invest in India, two sources in the know told DH. In this regard, the Prime Minister's Office has instructed the officials to focus on garnering investments from Korea, Japan, Taiwan, USA, UAE, and Saudi.

This is likely to be part of the Rs 20 lakh crore package announced by the Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday night. Of this amount, a substantial chunk has already been announced by the government and the Reserve Bank in various tranches.

The package, which PM Modi said will focus on the 'self-reliant' India -- is likely to put the focus back on his pet project Make In India. The project, with less than 20% of the realisation rate, has not proved much of success despite the fanfare surrounding it. Most industrialists and economists have been calling for land and labour reforms in the country to aid local manufacturing, but it seems highly unlikely in a politically sensitive country like India.

The Indian economy has been crippled by the 54-day lockdown announced by the government to battle the coronavirus pandemic, disrupting the supply chains. This has led to a severe dip in the labour force participation rate and also a steep spike in the unemployment rate in the country.

In his address to the nation, the Prime Minister indicated that the government will focus on factors of production to ensure that the costs of manufacturing come down and India emerges as a global production hub for companies.

PM Modi signaled that focus on infrastructure development will continue to make India preferred destination for foreign companies planning to shift their production from China.