COVID-19: Maruti halts production at Gurgaon, Manesar

Coronavirus: Maruti halts production at Gurgaon, Manesar plants

PTI
PTI,
  • Mar 22 2020, 17:16 ist
  • updated: Mar 22 2020, 17:16 ist

The country's largest car maker Maruti Suzuki India (MSI) on Sunday said it has decided to suspend production at its manufacturing facilities in Haryana with immediate effect due to the coronavirus outbreak.

"The company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar (Haryana) with immediate effect till further notice," MSI said in a statement.

The company's research and development center at Rohtak will also remain closed, it added.

The duration of this shutdown will depend upon government policy, MSI said.

For latest updates on coronavirus outbreak, click here 

The company's two plants in Haryana  -- Manesar and Gurugram -- churn out 15.5 lakh vehicles per annum.

MSI said it has been taking all recommended precautions against the spread of coronavirus, including sanitisation and hygiene measures.

"As a next step, the government policy now requires closure of production and, accordingly, the company has taken a decision on production closure," it said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Coronavirus
COVID-19
Maruti Suzuki
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Six new suspected coronavirus cases in Bengaluru

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Trump pushes unproven COVID-19 drug, patients stock up

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

Will COVID-19 slow world's conflicts or intensify them?

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

COVID-19: Govt to lockdown 75 districts across country

 