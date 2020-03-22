Coronavirus: Maruti, Mahindra, Hero, Fiat, Honda cars and two-wheelers shut plants

The global coronavirus crisis has hit the Indian automobile industry with auto giants Maruti Suzuki, Mahindra and Honda cars and two-wheelers announcing lockdown of their plants. Two-wheeler major Hero MotoCorp and Fiat Chrysler India have also stopped operations in India till March 31.

“The Company will shut production and office operations at its facilities in Gurugram and Manesar, Haryana with immediate effect till further notice. The R&D Centre at Rohtak will also remain closed,” Maruti Suzuki India Limited said.

“Maruti Suzuki has been taking all recommended precautions in its operations against the spread of COVID-19, which includes sanitisation and hygiene, temperature checks, maximising video-conferencing and minimizing contact, closing employee travel, health and distancing advisories to employees and following all government directions on the subject. As a next step, the Government policy now requires closure of production and accordingly the company has taken a decision on production closure. The duration of this shutdown will depend upon Government policy,” it added.

Mahindra and Mahindra Limited said: “In light of heightened concern on spread of coronavirus in Maharashtra, we have decided to suspend the manufacturing operations at our Nagpur plant with immediate effect and Chakan (Pune) and Kandivali (Mumbai) from Monday night onwards. None of the plants are working on March 22, 2020.

“We are carefully monitoring the rapidly evolving COVID-19 pandemic and will continue to take swift and appropriate action on other plants in Maharashtra and across the nation should the situation change. Meanwhile, all our offices across the country have already implemented work from home,” it added.

Honda Cars India said: “In view of the escalating COVID-19 situation and to ensure safety and well-being of all its associates, Honda Cars India Ltd., on Sunday, informed its associates and suppliers that production operations at both its manufacturing plants in Greater Noida, Uttar Pradesh and Tapukara (Rajasthan) will be temporarily suspended from March 23 to 31.” Honda Motorcycle and Scooter India also announced a temporary shutdown of all its four plants.

Hero MotoCorp said: “With the safety and well-being of its employees as top priority in view of the escalating COVID-19 situation, Hero MotoCorp has decided to halt operations at all its global manufacturing facilities – including India, Colombia and Bangladesh – and the Global Parts Centre at Neemrana with immediate effect until March 31, 2020.”

Tata Motors is also closely monitoring the situation and have said that they might close the plant if required. “We have been monitoring the situation closely and all data seem to point out that Maharashtra has been the most impacted. In the interest of safety of our employees in the state, we have decided to rapidly scale down activities at Pune site to get to skeletal operations by end of Monday, 23rd March 2020 and be ready for plant closure by end Tuesday March 24th, 2020 if the situation warrants,” the company said in a statement.

Meanwhile, MG Motor India is taking precautions of new vehicles that are being delivered to customers. The company is disinfecting vehicles before delivery. “Committed to providing its customers a healthy and safe experience, MG Motor India announced its Disinfect and Deliver initiative which ensures car deliveries and test drive at home to customers under a complete sanitised process,” the company said.

“Furthermore, the staff at its dealerships is taking all necessary steps to ensure that the service workshops and showrooms are completely sanitised. All delivery and test drive vehicles are being swabbed with disinfectant before delivery at customers’ homes. The company is also taking necessary preventive measures to make a safe environment for dealership employees in order to ensure their health and well-being.

“The carmaker has also completely digitised the process of bookings and delivery of MG cars, enabling its customers to book the Hector and ZS EV online and get them delivered at their doorstep,” it further said.

The Indian auto industry is already in a state of prolonged slowdown and the coronavirus pandemic is likely to further hit the industry.