Coronavirus outbreak: TCS, CTS keeping a watch over situation

Global software firms Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Cognizant Technology Solutions (CTS) said on Saturday that they are keeping a close watch on the situation in wake of the coronavirus outbreak which claimed two lives India so far.

TCS is ensuring that the company's staff gets all the information and support they require.

"The health and safety of all TCS employees and their families are of utmost importance to us. We are working closely with all relevant local, regional and global, health institutions and are implementing the latest recommendations given to us," a TCS spokesperson said.

"In addition, we are also working closely with our clients to coordinate any measures in this situation," the spokesperson added.

The company employs around 40,000 people in the city's development centre.

"A dedicated cross-functional team is engaged in daily contingency planning with various stakeholders to ensure continued services for our clients around the world," a CTS spokesperson said.

The spokesperson said that these plans, based on individual client requirements, include preparations to enable some associates to work remotely if required and appropriate and continue to closely monitor the progress of COVID-19.

The company has suspended non-essential business travel and travel to the most affected countries, he said.

CTS has more than 19,000 employees at its Kolkata centre.

In West Bengal, no case of coronavirus has been detected so far.

The government has also declared closure of all schools and colleges in the state from March 16 to March 31 as a precautionary measure.