Coronavirus: Tokyo stocks close sharply higher as Japan lifts coronavirus state of emergency

Tokyo stocks closed sharply higher Tuesday as investors took heart from the lifting of Japan's coronavirus state of emergency and hopes for the gradual reopening of the world's third-largest economy.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 index ended up 2.55 percent, or 529.52 points, at 21,271.17, while the broader Topix index was up 2.17 percent, or 32.53 points, at 1,534.73 at the close.

"The lifting of the state of emergency boosted expectations for a resumption of economic activity," said Mizuho Securities.

With US and British markets closed for public holidays, Japanese shares also won a boost from a rally on the European markets, analysts said.

Japan lifted its nationwide state of emergency late Monday, but government officials urged continued caution to prevent another wave of coronavirus infections.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said the government is preparing a second massive stimulus package to shore up the virus-hit economy -- comments that also supported the market.

Tokyo shares were higher across the board, with Honda rallying 4.31 percent to 2,743.5 yen, Uniqlo casual-wear operator Fast Retailing gaining 3.93 percent at 56,780 yen, and parts maker Shin-Etsu Chemical higher by 4.19 percent at 12,530 yen.

Suzuki Motor surged 6.58 percent to end at 3,772 yen. After the market close the small car specialist said it will pay special dividends to mark 100 years since its foundation despite falls in sales and profits in the past year to March.

The dollar was quoted at 107.83 yen in Asian trade, against 107.72 yen in late Tokyo hours on Monday.