Covestro denies it is in takeover talks with Apollo

Covestro denies it is in takeover talks with Apollo

Reuters
Reuters, Munich,
  • Sep 18 2020, 14:08 ist
  • updated: Sep 18 2020, 14:08 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

German plastics maker Covestro rejected a report on Friday that it was in takeover talks with private equity firm Apollo Global Management.

Shares in the blue-chip company were trading up 6.1 per cent by 0723 GMT, having risen as much as 11 per cent in pre-market trade following a Bloomberg report that Apollo was exploring a takeover.

"We are not in takeover talks with Apollo," spokesman Lars Boelke said. "We are regularly in talks with various market participants about strategic opportunities."

Apollo could not immediately be reached for comment.

Shares in Covestro, which was spun out from Bayer in 2015, have shed more than half of their value since hitting a peak in February 2018.

It had a market value of 8.14 billion euros ($9.64 billion) as of Thursday's market close, Refinitiv Eikon data showed.

The company told Reuters last month it was on track for better-than-expected earnings in the third quarter as stay-at-home workers' appetite to upgrade their mobile devices and furniture drives demand for the company's materials. 

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

shares

What's Brewing

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Lightning storm, easterly wind: How wildfires got worse

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

Delivery apps save Bengaluru's bookstores

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

How ‘Goodfellas’, '90s gangster films changed Hollywood

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

Mobile phone radiation may be killing insects: Study

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

The Lead: Legal entity status for animals in India?

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

DH Toon | Nehru gets share in PM's birthday celebration

 