COVID-19: Car, two-wheeler manufacturers in Chennai shut operations

Hyundai India, TVS Motors and Royal Enfield have suspended operations at their manufacturing facilities here and elsewhere in Tamil Nadu from Monday to prevent further outbreak of coronavirus.

While Hyundai will suspend operations from Monday till further notice, Royal Enfield has decided to close down factories till March 31.

TVS Motors will shut the doors of its manufacturing facilities for two days beginning Monday. The company will take a call on Tuesday about extending the lockdown.

Hyundai India, one of the largest carmakers in the country which has a sprawling facility at Irungattukottai near here, said it would await further notification from the Tamil Nadu government on resuming operations at the plant.

The company, which manufactures vehicles for both the domestic and foreign market, also announced extending support for two months for those who can’t avail free service or extended warranty for their vehicles.

Royal Enfield said it will close all its manufacturing facilities in Tiruvottriyur, Oragadam and Vallam in Chennai and technical centres across the globe. It also announced closing down of its offices and dealerships across the country from Monday till March 31.

“This has been done keeping in mind the safety and wellbeing of all employees and casual and temporary workers. During this time, the company employees will continue to work from home and there will be no salary deduction for any permanent or temporary employees or workforce, and no reduction of workforce,” the company said in a statement.

The complete lockdown will put further strain on the companies in the sector which is already bleeding due to the economic slowdown.