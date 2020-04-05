COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases operations

COVID-19 effect: Air Deccan ceases its operations, all employees put on 'sabbatical without pay'

In an email to his employees, Air Deccan CEO Arun Kumar Singh said, "In view of the recent global and domestic issues and subsequent directive by the Indian regulator (to suspend all flights till April 14), Air Deccan has no choice but to cease its operations until further notice."

With revenues in the aviation sector having drastically reduced amid the 21-day lockdown imposed to curb the COVID-19 pandemic, Air Deccan announced on Sunday that it is ceasing its operations until further notice and all employees are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect.

"With heavy heart, I am also compelled to inform that all existing employees of Air Deccan (permanent, temporary and contractual) are being put on sabbatical without pay with immediate effect," he added in the email, which has been accessed by the PTI. 

