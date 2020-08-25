Covid-19 impacted all sectors, recovery to take time, says RBI

The post-Covid economic recovery will be different from that of global financial crisis of 2008 as the pandemic has hit every sector of the economy and caused a structural downshift in potential output that will take more time to mend, the Reserve Bank of India said in its annual report on Tuesday.

“High-frequency indicators so far pointed to a retrenchment in activity that is unprecedented in history…the upticks that became visible in May and June after the lockdown was eased in several parts of the country, appear to have lost strength in July and August, mainly due to reimposition or stricter imposition of lockdowns, suggesting that contraction in economic activity will likely prolong into the second quarter,” it said.

The report warned that the shock to consumption is severe, and it will take quite some time to mend and regain the pre- pandemic momentum. It also cautioned that the contraction in economic activity will prolong in the states which have stricter lockdown.

Private consumption has lost its discretionary elements across the board, the RBI said, adding transport services, hospitality, recreation and cultural activities were particularly affected. Consumption accounts for some 60% of India’s economy.

The government has so far announced Rs 21 lakh crore worth of measures to support the virus-hit economy but most of it was indirect support in the form of credit guarantees rather than money in hands of people to boost demand.

Soon after the RBI report, a top finance ministry official said that the government has been readying another stimulus package, which may be announced after the economic activities resume and Covid infection ebbs.

Expenditure Secretary T V Somanathan said when the fears on the health front subsides in the minds of people, the government will come forward to help them resume businesses.

The central bank reiterated that it was difficult to accurately assess the impact of Covid-19 pandemic as its epidemiological dynamics were still rapidly evolving in India.