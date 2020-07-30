Covid-19 outbreak: Curtailed Ganesh festival will affect small businesses

With Ganeshutsav, the biggest festival in Maharashtra, set to be a low-key affair in the wake of the Covid-19 pandemic, small businesses that depend on the festival are going to be hit.

The 11-day festival starts on 22 August on the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi and ends on 1 September on Anant Chaturdashi.

The coastal Konkan belt and the golden triangle of Mumbai, Pune, and Nashik, is in a way the focal point of celebrations in the state is with the maximum public celebrations being held here.

“This year the situation is not the same. We are facing an extraordinary situation in view of the pandemic,” said Naresh Dahibawkar, the president of BrihanMumbai Sarvajanik Ganeshotsav Samanvaya Samiti, the apex body of public Ganpati mandals.

According to him, the festival generates direct and indirect employment as well.

In the Mumbai metropolitan region comprising Mumbai and parts of Thane, Palghar and Raigad, and the neighbouring Pune and Nashik districts, more than 25,000 sarvajanik mandals are there, which celebrate the festival drawing a huge crowd.

According to journalist and writer Prakash Akolkar, from the 1st day to the 11th day, there are activities. “The aagaman and visarjan too are big events. In Pune and Nashik, the procession is grand and so as the immersion ceremony in Mumbai,” he said, adding that because of norms of physical distancing and hygiene norms in the new normal.

“In Mumbai itself, the turnover of the Ganesh festival is of the order of Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000 crore,” said veteran Mumbai expert and writer Ajit Joshi, who tracks small businesses.

"The Ganpati market is huge. It encompasses idol making, decoration items, flowers, sweets, fruits and coconuts, electric items, decoration items, transportation, jewellry and imitation jewellry, clothes, band troupe and so on," said Joshi.

He pointed out that besides the big sarvajanik mandals, the majority of housing societies and colonies also install Ganesh idols.

As far as household idols are concerned, the eco-friendly ones cost between 3,000 to 6,000 while those made of plaster-of-Paris is over Rs 1,000.

The imitation jewellry market located in Bhuleshwar and Malad itself is of Rs 120 crore. "There are imitation jewellry items right from Rs 100 to Rs one lakh," said Joshi.

The Ganesh mandals of Mumbai and its suburbs, since the demonetisation, had seen a slump in corporate sponsorships. However, this year, most of them have a very small budget.