COVID-19 to hit apparel exports hard amid lockdowns and lack of footfall

The coronavirus pandemic has hit the economy at one of the worst times when growth has slowed to the lowest in a decade, investments are shrinking and a consumption recovery is sputtering. With almost all countries closing their borders and asking citizens to stay indoors demand for non essential items such as clothing is going to be worst hit.

According to sources, most of the stores for apparels and leading fashion brands have closed down temporarily due to lack of footfall and lockdown in most countries.

Amit Goyal, the president of Confederation of Indian Apparel Exporters, said small and medium size exporters are going to be worst hit as most buyers have asked to hold back shipments until end of may and even goods which are at port customers are asking not to ship and this will lead to a huge financial chaos and closure of several factories

Goyal's own company which represents several leading overseas buyers in USA and South America has received cancellations of orders of over 1,25,000 pieces in the last 2 days.

Expressing similar opinion J B Jain of popular brand, Rupam, said that most of their European customers has already since last week asked them to cancel orders as Europe is the worst hit with this virus.

France is complete lock down for the next 3 weeks and most of them are working form home making business extremely difficult. Israel is also under partial lock down and this has completely thrown our planning out of gear and forced us to close our offices in Mumbai also said, Vishal Thakker, director of Jal Exports.

Ready-made garments (RMG) exports from India stood at US$ 16.27 billion in 2018-19 and US$ 8 billion during April-September 2019. India is the largest cotton producer in the world at 33.7 million bales of 170 kg each. Fibre exports of the country in 2018-19 were valued at US$ 2.72 billion.

Goyal added that the apparel and textile sector which employs one of the highest number or workers is facing at glaring situation as there is a huge uncertainty of what will happen in the next few months. "This seems to be just the beginning and if by mid April things down improve Exporters should be prepared for mass layoff and closures," he added in a press statement.