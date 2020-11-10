Crompton Greaves' promoters sell shares of Rs 1,631 cr

Crompton Greaves' two promoters sell companies shares worth over Rs 1,631 crore

Macritchie Investments and Amalfiaco held 9.01 per cent and 17.17 per cent stake

PTI
PTI, New Delhi,
  • Nov 10 2020, 20:51 ist
  • updated: Nov 10 2020, 20:52 ist
Representative Image. Credit: Getty Images

Macritchie Investments Pte Ltd and Amalfiaco Ltd, promoters of Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd, offloaded firm's shares worth over Rs 1,631 crore through open market transactions.

Macritchie Investments sold over 1.89 crore scrips at an average price of Rs 296.54 per scrip, valuing the deal at Rs 561.23 crore, as per bulk deal data on NSE.

Amalfiaco offloaded over 3.6 crore shares at Rs 296.57 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 1,069.84 crore, the data showed.

As per the shareholding data for September 2020 quarter, Macritchie Investments and Amalfiaco held 9.01 per cent and 17.17 per cent stake, respectively, in Crompton Greaves.

Through separate transactions, HDFC Standard Life Insurance Company Ltd bought 45 lakh shares of Crompton Greaves, while Societe Generale bought 37.67 lakh shares and SBI Mutual Fund bought 1.01 crore scrips, the data showed.

The entities purchased the scrips in the price range of Rs296.49 to Rs 296.50 apiece.

Shares of Crompton Greaves on Tuesday ended 2.18 per cent lower at Rs 299 apiece on the NSE.

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

promoters
NSE
Mutual Funds

What's Brewing

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

'Lockdown' declared word of 2020 by Collins Dictionary

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Trends from Bihar, other states suggest leg up for BJP

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

Doormat with Hindu symbols goes off Amazon's shelves

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

'STOP THE COUNT': Funniest tweets on Bihar Polls

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

Covid-19 triggers OCD in children, young people

 