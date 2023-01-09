Cropin raises Rs 113 cr funds from investors including Google, JSR Corp

Agritech company Cropin on Monday said it has raised Rs 113 crore funding from new investors Google and JSR Corporation, as well as existing investors ABC Impact and Chiratae Ventures.

The funds will aid in expanding Cropin Cloud, the company's recently launched intelligent agriculture cloud platform, to cater to the growing demand for digitization and predictive intelligence in the global agriculture sector, the company said in a statement.

"The involvement of new strategic investors like Google and JSR Corporation, and the support of our existing investors, demonstrates confidence in our mission and impact," Cropin Co-founder and CEO Krishna Kumar said.

Cropin was founded in 2010. The company has partnered with more than 250 Business-to-business (B2B) customers and has digitized 16 million acres of farmland, benefiting over 7 million farmers.

Its Cropin Cloud's intelligence platform has already provided predictive intelligence for over 200 million acres of farmland worldwide.