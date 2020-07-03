Crude oil futures decline to Rs 3,002 per barrel

Crude oil futures on Friday dropped by 0.73 percent to Rs 3,002 per barrel as participants trimmed their positions on low demand.

On the Multi Commodity Exchange, crude oil for July delivery fell by Rs 22, or 0.73 percent, to Rs 3,002 per barrel with a business volume of 3,852 lots.

Crude oil for August delivery was quoting lower by Rs 22, or 0.72 percent, at Rs 3,024 per barrel with an open interest of 124 lots.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude oil was trading lower by 1.23 percent at $ 40.15 per barrel.

Brent crude was trading 1.11 percent down at $ 42.66 per barrel in New York.