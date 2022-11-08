Crypto platform Binance to buy rival FTX

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency platform, has agreed to buy its financially-troubled rival FTX.com, according to an announcement Tuesday on Twitter.
In a tweet, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the group had signed a non-binding letter of intent "to fully acquire FTX.com", which is suffering from "a significant liquidity crunch".
This afternoon, FTX asked for our help. There is a significant liquidity crunch. To protect users, we signed a non-binding LOI, intending to fully acquire https://t.co/BGtFlCmLXB and help cover the liquidity crunch. We will be conducting a full DD in the coming days.
— CZ 🔶 Binance (@cz_binance) November 8, 2022
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube