Crypto platform Binance to buy rival FTX

Crypto platform Binance to buy rival FTX

In a tweet, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the group had signed a non-binding letter of intent 'to fully acquire FTX.com'

AFP
AFP, London,
  • Nov 08 2022, 22:43 ist
  • updated: Nov 08 2022, 22:43 ist
Changpeng Zhao, founder and chief executive officer of Binance. Credit: Reuters Photo

Binance, the world's biggest cryptocurrency platform, has agreed to buy its financially-troubled rival FTX.com, according to an announcement Tuesday on Twitter.

In a tweet, Binance chief executive Changpeng Zhao said the group had signed a non-binding letter of intent "to fully acquire FTX.com", which is suffering from "a significant liquidity crunch".

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Business News
Cryptocurrencies
Binance

What's Brewing

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Rajasthan teacher changes gender to marry student

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Mithali Raj keeps options open for women's IPL

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Zelenskyy hints at possibile peace talks with Russia

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

Dogs gifted by Kim Jong Un at centre of S Korean row

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

'Sisterhood' of Muslim women unite football, faith

 