Cryptocurrency Ether rises to new record high

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.
Ether was last up about 3.0% at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7% at $57,109.40 and about 12% below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.
