Cryptocurrency Ether rises to new record high

Cryptocurrency Ether rises to new record high

Ether was last up about 3.0% at $3,568.92

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 06 2021, 22:52 ist
  • updated: May 06 2021, 23:04 ist
Ethereum. Credit: iStock Photo

Ether, the world's second-largest cryptocurrency after Bitcoin, on Thursday rose to a record high of $3,591.65 on the Bitstamp Exchange.

Ether was last up about 3.0% at $3,568.92. Bitcoin was down 0.7% at $57,109.40 and about 12% below its record intraday high at $64,895.22 set on April 14.

Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Ether
Bitcoin
cryptocurrency

What's Brewing

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

Delhi's autorickshaws become Covid-19 ambulances

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

From the Newsroom: SC hails HCs' role during pandemic

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

The Channel Islands: Caught in the Brexit crossfire

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Can Covid-19 vaccines affect your period?

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Japan town builds giant squid statue with Covid grant

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

Two Pandemics: Doctors find that Covid spurs diabetes

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

'Arena of men': The Kosovo women taking on patriarchy

 