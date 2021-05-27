Cryptos turn choppy as momentum ebbs

Cryptocurrencies slipped on Thursday, though without falling through recent lows, as traders clung to hopes that a nascent recovery from last week's plunge can regain its momentum.
Bitcoin has failed to hold above its 200-day moving average and it fell about 4 per cent in the Asia session to $37,619. Ether, the coin linked to the ethereum blockchain network and the second-biggest cryptocurrency by market value, fell more than 7 per cent to $2,675.10.
Also Read | Wall Street closes with modest gains
Both have marked sizeable year-to-date gains, with bitcoin up about 30 per cent and ether more than tripling. But a month-long selloff culminating in a sharp collapse last week has each of them well below record peaks made in April.
Assembly Elections 2021 | Catch all the news updates here
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Sri Lanka braces for beach pollution as ship burns
Lunar Eclipse: How to watch in case you missed it
Few obstacles lie between Nadal and record 21st major
Priests pray to 'Corona Devi' for mercy from pandemic
Instagram, FB allows users to hide likes: How it works
DH Toon | 'A non-manipulated picture'
'Global temperatures inexorably close to tipping point'
Cause of blood clot after Covid jab may have been found
James Bond to stay in theaters despite Amazon deal
Stephen Hawking's office and archive to get UK homes