CSC partners Sterlite Technologies to train one lakh VLEs to maintain BharatNet

The Common Services Centers (CSC), special purpose vehicle under the Ministry of Information Technology and Electronics, has partnered with Sterlite Technologies Limited (STL) to train 1 lakh Village Level Entrepreneurs for maintenance of the BharatNet, telecom infrastructure across the country.

The training on wi-fi access points, Optical Fibre splicing and maintenance will be delivered online through the CSC Academy, the Education and CSR wing of CSC. VLEs will be able to access the training content provided by STL in a self-paced mode and through live classes, said a statement from CSC.

The training will include hands-on component through trainers from STL at sites where CSC is providing Internet connectivity through BharatNet. Following the training, skill competency certificates will be provided to VLEs after an online assessment.

In July 2019, CSC was entrusted with the responsibility of Operation & Maintenance (O&M) of BharatNet Optical Fibre Cable, First Line Maintenance (FLM) of equipment and providing last-mile connectivity through Wi-Fi. Since then, Fibre Restoration Teams comprising more than 10,000 rural youth have been trained and mobilized for the BharatNet maintenance in less than a year through CSC.

“The training will ensure we have a pool of skilled VLEs ready to provide last-mile optical fiber connectivity across the country under BharatNet project. This will also generate employment opportunities in rural India," Managing Director, CSC SPV, Dinesh Tyagi said.

