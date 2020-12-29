CSC partners with Delhi IIT to set up Innovative Lab

The Common Services Centers (CSCs), a Special Purpose Vehicle (SPV) under the Ministry of Electronics and IT, has partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology-Delhi (IIT-D) to establish a Design and Innovation Lab for conducting research on design-led innovations related to leveraging livelihood and enhancing their all-round entrepreneurial outlook.

Called the ‘Design and Innovation in VLE’s Indigenous Network Ecosystem’ or ‘DIVINE’ Lab, it will promote design and innovation among the Village Level Entrepreneurs (VLEs) managing around 3.75 lakh CSCs across the country which will help in leveraging livelihood and enhancing their all-round entrepreneurial outlook.

“The Design Lab will benefit from IIT Delhi’s unparalleled expertise and experiences of VLEs who will bring hyper-local realities and challenges of delivering services to the partnership,” said CSC SPV Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi.

"World-class research infrastructure and expertise available at IIT-Delhi will support to design and innovate solutions for rural problems through the wide network of VLEs across the country, IIT-Delhi Director V Ramagopal Rao.