CSE ties up with AICTE to organise Toycathon-2021

To promote toy manufacturing among domestic players, particularly among rural entrepreneurs, the Common Service Centre (CSC), a Special Purpose Vehicle, under the Ministry of Electronics and IT Ministry, has joined hands with the All India Council for Technical Education (AICTE) to organize ‘Toycathon-2021’.

“Toycathon-2021 is aimed at understanding the creativity among start-ups in rural areas, students and professionals for developing and manufacturing toys. It is a unique opportunity for students, teachers, start-ups and toy experts/professionals in India to submit their innovative toys/games concepts and win prizes worth Rs.50 lakhs,” CSC Managing Director Dinesh Tyagi said in a statement.

Toycathon-2021 is an inter-ministerial initiative involving six ministries. Organized by the Ministry of Education’s Innovation Cell with support from AICTE, the initiative is being supported by the Ministry of Women and Child Development, Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Ministry of MSME, Ministry of Textiles and Ministry of Information and Broadcasting.

Toycathon-2021 will be conducted through CSC Academy, an arm of CSC, at 6,000 blocks and taluk level where CSC Academies are present." CSC Academies are being utilized to create awareness, promote and conduct Toycathon-2021 in rural areas. The new concepts of toys generated from Tyocathon-2021 might also be useful in solving our societal problems,” said Tyagi, who is also Secretary of the CSC Academy.

The Indian toy market has huge potential and can bring a transformative change. Toys can be an excellent medium to further the spirit of ‘Ek Bharat, Shreshtha Bharat’. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi has said that “Toys aligned with Indian culture and ethos should be used as pedagogical tools”, and Toycathon-2021 aims to achieve that,” Tyagi added.