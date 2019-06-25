Curefit raises $120 million in Series D funding round

Health and fitness startup cure.fit on Tuesday announced that it has raised $120 million in the Series D round of equity and debt funding. The fresh investment will fund its expansion plans in India and globally, the company said in a statement.

Talking about the fundraise, co-founder Mukesh Bansal said, "Health habits of consumers has changed over the past few years and the need for new tech-driven approach is needed for a better consumer experience.cure.fit has created a unique platform and category to help meet this demand. Leveraging deep tech and strong on-ground network, we aspire to service over 100 million consumers over next 10 years."

Founded in 2016 by Mukesh Bansal and Ankit Nagori, it has built a tech platform to manage everyday health and an offline fulfilment network for its services. It is present in multiple Indian cities including Bengaluru, Mumbai, Delhi-NCR, Hyderabad, Chennai and set up a branch in Dubai recently.

"Cure.fit has emerged as a dominant player in the fitness and health Tech Player. Now with the Dubai operations, it’s well poised to take the unique offering to international markets," said Sudhir Sethi, Founder and Chairman of Chiratae Ventures.

Investors in the Series D funding round include existing investors - Accel Partners, Kalaari Capital, Chiratae Ventures (formerly IDG Ventures) and Oaktree Capital; along with new investors – Epiq Capital, Unilever Ventures, Innoven Capital, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Kris Gopalkrishnan Family Office and Bruno Rachelle Family Office.